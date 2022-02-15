Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $291,194.28 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.
- On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.
- On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.
- On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.
- On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.
- On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64.
DK traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 926,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.