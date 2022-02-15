Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35.
About Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE)
Further Reading
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.