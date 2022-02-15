Delphy (DPY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $343,933.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $726,379.54 and approximately $343,933.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00105905 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

