Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) PT Lowered to 309.00 at Morgan Stanley

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WILLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $$43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. Demant A/S has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

