Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells $88,806.40 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,560 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $88,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DNLI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 508,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 256.45 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

