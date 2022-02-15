Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.16 Million

Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $38.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $74.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,050 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 249.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

