Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.16 Million

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $38.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $74.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,050 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 249.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.