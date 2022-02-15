DePay (DEPAY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,860.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, DePay has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $36,860.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.33 or 0.07102000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,928.67 or 1.00369509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.