Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39.
About Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (DHOXY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.