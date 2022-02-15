Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.75

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 21212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.16 million and a P/E ratio of 47.03.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

