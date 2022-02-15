Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.33. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

