Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.24 ($12.77) and traded as high as €14.56 ($16.54). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €14.40 ($16.36), with a volume of 16,205,921 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.24.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:DBK)
