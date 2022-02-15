Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $2.01 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $85,291.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.00532667 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

