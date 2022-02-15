Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 983,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Devon Energy worth $176,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,285,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 298,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.