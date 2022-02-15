DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,254,120.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.51. 745,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,598. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.24. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 54.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 12,382.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,312,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.