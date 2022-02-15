DEXTools (DEXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $145,219.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $29.97 million and approximately $145,219.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00106380 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,077,344 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

