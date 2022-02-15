Diego Panama Sells 4,339 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 477,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,514. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $71.94.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,545 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,449,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.