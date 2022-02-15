Diego Panama Sells 4,339 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 477,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,514. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $71.94.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.