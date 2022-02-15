DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $337.97 million and $1.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00245168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

