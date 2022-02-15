Digitex City One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded flat against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105806 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

