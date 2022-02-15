Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $54.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00116287 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

