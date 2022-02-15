Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,970 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Brunswick worth $102,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.