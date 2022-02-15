Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,620 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.23% of MKS Instruments worth $102,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $752,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

