Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.41% of Greenbrier Companies worth $103,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

GBX opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

