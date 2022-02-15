Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Hubbell worth $103,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 12.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 13.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

