Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $103.23 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Exelon worth $103,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $53,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.