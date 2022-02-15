Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.09 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.67% of Casella Waste Systems worth $104,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $89.84.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

