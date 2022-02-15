Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.16 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.26% of Berry Global Group worth $104,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

BERY opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

