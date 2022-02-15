Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.52 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.86% of Dycom Industries worth $104,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

DY opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.