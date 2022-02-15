Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,654 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.59% of Atkore worth $103,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 47.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 30,554 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 50.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,007. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

