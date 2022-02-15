Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)’s stock price rose 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 16,916,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 19,021,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000.

