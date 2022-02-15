Dogecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $677.66 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $19.85 billion and $677.66 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00297001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

