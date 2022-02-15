Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.50

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and traded as high as $50.58. Dollarama shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 2,452 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

