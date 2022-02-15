Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

