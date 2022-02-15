Donut (DONUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $387,691.22

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Donut has a total market cap of $387,691.22 and $5,298.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.78 or 0.07140497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.53 or 1.00104018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.