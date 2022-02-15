Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 72,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 58,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

About Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.