Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.12. 50,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,359,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

