Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Critical Survey

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both large-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26% VeriSign 46.81% -43.49% 34.45%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Doximity and VeriSign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70 VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $70.78, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. VeriSign has a consensus target price of $252.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than VeriSign.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 50.07 $50.21 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.27 billion 18.93 $814.89 million $5.42 39.78

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VeriSign beats Doximity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

