DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 3.9%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.06. 3,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

