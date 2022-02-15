DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 3.9%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.06. 3,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
