Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.34

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.34 and last traded at C$25.26, with a volume of 49677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.82.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.