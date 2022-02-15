Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.09

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.09 and traded as high as C$40.56. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$40.19, with a volume of 36,485 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRM. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.14%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

