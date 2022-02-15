DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 11,231.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 123,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSE:DTP opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

