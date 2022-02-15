DubaiCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004178 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001437 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.