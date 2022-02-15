Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Up 57.9% in January

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

DCT stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 297,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.00, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.