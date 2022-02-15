Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Up 57.9% in January

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
DCT stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 297,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.00, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.29.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
