Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.72 or 0.07121949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,063.67 or 1.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

