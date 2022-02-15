Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.17 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $180.01 million and approximately $49.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

