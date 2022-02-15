DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.57). Approximately 128,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 254,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.25 ($1.55).

DWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.68. The company has a market capitalization of £376.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. DWF Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.92%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

