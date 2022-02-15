DXdao Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. DXdao has a total market cap of $25.40 million and approximately $214,758.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $514.91 or 0.01163029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

