Dynamic Price Hits $0.13 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,295.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.71 or 0.07045184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00297206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.92 or 0.00762870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013962 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00074132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00410159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00217796 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

