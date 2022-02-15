Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 52.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 2,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,676. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $452.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 104,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,458,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,196,718. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

