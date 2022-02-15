Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE EIC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 9,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,290. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.