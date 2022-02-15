EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.560-$6.700 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.